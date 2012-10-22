* Q2 net profit 2.4 bln rupees vs 1.06 bln year ago

MUMBAI Oct 22 The outlook for the world's second-biggest mobile phone market is uncertain due to regulatory pressures and strong competition, Indian operator Idea Cellular said after reporting quarterly profits more than doubled as expected.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit rose to 2.4 billion rupees ($44.9 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended in September from 1.06 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected Idea to report net profit of 2.41 billion rupees, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

"The overall wireless telecom business outlook remains muted due to headwinds emerging from uncertain regulatory interventions, weak seasonal demand and continued grim battle for market supremacy," the company said in a statement.

India's telecommunications market has been hit by regulatory developments like a Supreme Court order to cancel second-generation cellular permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale. Affected carriers including Idea will have to buy airwaves in an auction scheduled for November, but they have criticised the auction base price as too high.

Some companies also face additional surcharges on existing airwaves holdings.

Idea is a part of a fiercely competitive market of about a dozen players in which cheap voice call prices and high payouts for third-generation airwaves have pressured margins.

The company, in which Malaysia's Axiata owns about a fifth, ranks fourth by subscribers. Idea had about 116 million mobile customers as of August.

On Friday, the company submitted its application to participate to buy radio airwaves in an auction that starts next month, as it seeks to retain its national footprint and compete with bigger rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's local unit.

Q2 PROFIT JUMPS

Idea spent 57.69 billion rupees in a 2010 state auction to buy third-generation spectrum and invested heavily in building the network, which hurt profitability last year.

Net sales for the July-September quarter rose 15 percent to 53.07 billion rupees as Idea gained market share, but lower call charges pulled average revenue per user (ARPU) down to 148 rupees from 156 rupees in the previous quarter.

Idea, which launched third-generation (3G) mobile services in the June quarter last year after buying costly airwaves in an auction, said it had 3.7 million active 3G customers.

Shares of the company have fallen 1.2 percent this year, compared with a rise of more than 21 percent in the main stock index. The shares ended 0.7 percent lower at 81.35 rupees on Monday, ahead of the results. ($1= 53.50 rupees) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)