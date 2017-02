TOKYO Nov 1 Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Tuesday it would close its Tokuyama plant in western Japan, which has crude refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, by March 2014 to meet government regulations.

Japanese refiners are being encouraged to cut capacity to meet trade ministry regulations if they opt not to build new heavy oil cracking units, in a move to stop falls in oil product prices in the domestic market, where demand is on a downtrend.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)