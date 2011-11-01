* To continue petchem operations at site
* To import naphtha to feed petchem plant
* Closure expected due to government regulations
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Nov 1 Idemitsu Kosan Co , Japan's
third-largest oil company, is to scrap its 120,000 barrels per
day (bpd) Tokuyama refinery in western Japan by March 2014
rather than upgrade the plant to meet government regulations.
The move will cut Idemitsu's refining capacity in Japan by
nearly a fifth from the existing 640,000 bpd total from four
plants.
"We will stop producing oil products at the plant after its
closure," managing director Takashi Tsukioka said at a news
conference on Tuesday.
The company would continue petrochemical operations at the
plant and use the site as a fuel shipment hub, he added.
Idemitsu plans to import naphtha from international markets to
feed the two petrochemical crackers at the plant with capacity
to produce a total of 623,000 tonnes per year of ethylene.
The Tokuyama refinery has processed light sour grades,
including Abu Dhabi's Lower Zakum and Qatar's Land crudes, in
the past, industry sources have said.
The refinery is mostly focused on the domestic market but
also exports diesel. It ships around 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of
diesel every quarter, one trading source said.
Any impact from those exports stopping will be offset by the
addition of refinery capacity in China and India, traders in
Singapore said on Tuesday.
Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
(METI)regulations call for refiners to build more complex units
at simple plants to process heavy oil, or to shut them down.
Japan's refining industry is consolidating as demand for
gasoline and other oil products falls with a shrinking
population and a shift toward fuel-efficient cars.
"It has been largely expected that Idemitsu would close
Tokuyama to allow it to meet the METI regulations," said
independent oil economist Osamu Fujisawa.
"But it's harder to see how other refiners will react since
there have been increased calls for a revision to the
regulations (after the March disaster)."
Some analysts have said the March tsunami and earthquake
highlighted the need for Japan to hold spare production capacity
to ensure energy security.
(Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada and James Topham in
TOKYO, and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon
Webb and Helen Massy-Beresford)