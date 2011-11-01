* To continue petchem operations at site

* To import naphtha to feed petchem plant

* Closure expected due to government regulations (Recasts, adds more details, background)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Nov 1 Idemitsu Kosan Co , Japan's third-largest oil company, is to scrap its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Tokuyama refinery in western Japan by March 2014 rather than upgrade the plant to meet government regulations.

The move will cut Idemitsu's refining capacity in Japan by nearly a fifth from the existing 640,000 bpd total from four plants.

"We will stop producing oil products at the plant after its closure," managing director Takashi Tsukioka said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The company would continue petrochemical operations at the plant and use the site as a fuel shipment hub, he added. Idemitsu plans to import naphtha from international markets to feed the two petrochemical crackers at the plant with capacity to produce a total of 623,000 tonnes per year of ethylene.

The Tokuyama refinery has processed light sour grades, including Abu Dhabi's Lower Zakum and Qatar's Land crudes, in the past, industry sources have said.

The refinery is mostly focused on the domestic market but also exports diesel. It ships around 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of diesel every quarter, one trading source said.

Any impact from those exports stopping will be offset by the addition of refinery capacity in China and India, traders in Singapore said on Tuesday.

Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)regulations call for refiners to build more complex units at simple plants to process heavy oil, or to shut them down.

Japan's refining industry is consolidating as demand for gasoline and other oil products falls with a shrinking population and a shift toward fuel-efficient cars.

"It has been largely expected that Idemitsu would close Tokuyama to allow it to meet the METI regulations," said independent oil economist Osamu Fujisawa.

"But it's harder to see how other refiners will react since there have been increased calls for a revision to the regulations (after the March disaster)."

Some analysts have said the March tsunami and earthquake highlighted the need for Japan to hold spare production capacity to ensure energy security. (Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada and James Topham in TOKYO, and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Webb and Helen Massy-Beresford)