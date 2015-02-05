NEW YORK Feb 5 Five people accused of running
an identity theft ring in the New York City area have been
charged in a 394-count indictment with stealing personal
information from hundreds of dental patients to buy Apple
gift cards.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday said the
ring bought $700,000 worth of gift cards after fraudulently
obtaining "instant credit" that Apple had offered online in
conjunction with Barclays Plc's Barclaycard, and then
used the cards to buy Apple products.
The alleged ringleader was Devin Bazile, a former Apple
sales associate. Prosecutors said he recruited Apple store
employees to misuse names, addresses, birth dates and Social
Security numbers that were stolen by defendant Annie Vuong from
more than 250 patients at a Manhattan dental office, where she
worked as a receptionist.
While the ring operated mainly in 2012, bogus applications
were being made in victims' names as recently as one month ago,
Vance's office said.
Bazile was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport
as he returned from vacation in Dubai, the office said.
Four of the defendants live in the New York City's Bronx
borough: Bazile, 30; Vuong, 28; Joshua Haughton, 27; and
Sharniqkwa Dukes, 24. The fifth, Ahmeen Evans, 26, is from
Stoughton, Massachusetts.
Bazile faces 394 felony counts, including grand larceny,
identity theft and scheming to defraud, while the other
defendants face between 50 and 194 felony counts.
The Bronx defendants pleaded not guilty this week before
state Supreme Court Justice Melissa Jackson. Vance's office
said. Evans has not been arraigned.
Lawyers for Bazile and Haughton did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. A lawyer for Vuong had no immediate
comment. Attorneys for Dukes and Evans could not immediately be
located.
Neither Apple nor Barclays was accused of wrongdoing.
The case is New York v Bazile et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 00043-2015.
