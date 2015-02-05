(Adds comments by defendants' lawyers)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 5 Five people accused of running
an identity theft ring in the New York City area have been
charged in a 394-count indictment with stealing personal
information from hundreds of dental patients to buy Apple
gift cards.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday said the
ring bought $700,000 worth of gift cards after fraudulently
obtaining "instant credit" that Apple had offered online in
conjunction with Barclays Plc's Barclaycard, and then
used the cards to buy Apple products.
The alleged ringleader was Devin Bazile, a former Apple
sales associate.
Prosecutors said he recruited Apple store employees to
misuse names, addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers
that were stolen by defendant Annie Vuong from more than 250
patients at a Manhattan dental office where she worked as a
receptionist.
While the ring operated mainly in 2012, bogus applications
were being made in victims' names as recently as one month ago,
Vance's office said.
Bazile was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport
as he returned from vacation in Dubai, the office said.
Four of the defendants live in New York City's Bronx
borough: Bazile, 30; Vuong, 28; Joshua Haughton, 27; and
Sharniqkwa Dukes, 24. The fifth, Ahmeen Evans, 26, is from
Stoughton, Massachusetts.
Bazile faces 394 felony counts, including grand larceny,
identity theft and scheming to defraud, while the other
defendants face between 50 and 194 felony counts.
The Bronx defendants pleaded not guilty this week before
state Supreme Court Justice Melissa Jackson. Vance's office
said. Evans has not been arraigned.
"The charges are very serious, and my client is planning to
vigorously contest them," Bazile's lawyer Adam Freedman said in
a phone interview.
A lawyer for Haughton declined to comment, and a lawyer for
Vuong had no immediate comment. Lawyers for Dukes and Evans
could not immediately be located.
Neither Apple nor Barclays was accused of wrongdoing.
The case is New York v Bazile et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 00043-2015.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)