(Corrects size of purchased stake to 28 pct from 22 pct. The company corrected its own statement. Also corrects value of transaction to 10 euros, not 10 euros per share.)

Nov 21 Ideon SA :

* Raises its stake in Woodinterkom GmbH to 100 percent following purchase of 28 percent stake in Woodinterkom from Regnon for 10 euros