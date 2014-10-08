Oct 8 Idex ASA :

* Says WWTT upgrades fingerprint sensor order from swipe to touch sensors

* Says value of order from WWTT remains unchanged

* Says initial shipment of sensors have begun and larger volumes as part of this order will be shipped from IDEX in Q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)