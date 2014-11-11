Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Idex ASA
* Enters into memorandum of understanding with Amkor Technology to formalize a strategic mass volume manufacturing partnership for fingerprint sensors
* Says the agreement enables competitive commercialization of Idex's fingerprint sensor technology by leveraging Amkor's manufacturing capabilities for Idex fingerprint sensors
* Says enables Idex to service multiple OEM's and strengthens commercialization phase for mass volume execution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)