April 20 Idexx Laboratories Inc's
profit beat market estimates for the seventh straight quarter,
helped by higher revenue from its pets business, and the
veterinary products maker raised its forecast for the full year.
The company's first-quarter earnings rose to $40.7 million,
or 72 cents per share, from $36.6 million, or 62 cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $322.7 million. Revenue at its
companion animal group business rose 10 percent.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 71
cents per share on revenue of $314.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The pets business, which contributes more than 80 percent of
IDEXX sales, provides diagnostic products and digital
radiography systems to veterinarians.
For 2012, the company expects to earn $3.07 to $3.12 per
share, on revenue of $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.07 per
share, on revenue of $1.30 billion.
Shares of the company, valued at about $4.86 billion, closed
at $88.18 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)