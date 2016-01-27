MUMBAI Jan 27 IDFC Bank Ltd, one of
India's two newest banks, expects its gross bad loans to
increase in the coming quarters although that will not hit
earnings as it has made adequate provisions, it said on
Wednesday.
IDFC Bank, a unit of infrastructure lender IDFC Ltd
, started operations last October after receiving a
permit from the Reserve Bank of India in what was the first bank
licensing process in a decade.
It reported on Wednesday a net profit of 2.42 billion Indian
rupees ($36 million) for the December quarter, its first
full-quarter of operations. Gross bad loans as of Dec. 31 were
14.62 billion rupees, or 3.1 percent of total loans.
The bank, which was spun off from IDFC Ltd, had total
troubled assets of about 88 billion rupees, which it
"self-identified" and made a "substantial provisioning cover"
before migration of the balance sheet, Chief Executive Rajiv
Lall said.
The bank's parent had previously said it would make 25
billion rupees of additional provisions for its fiscal second
quarter to September.
"Our gross NPLs (non-performing loans) in the next six
months or 12 months could go up in absolute terms... as a share
of loan book it need not," Lall told a news conference on
Wednesday.
"But it will not require additional provisions, it will not
affect my earnings, it will not affect the risk or the quality
of my overall book."
The bank aims to ramp up its retail lending and fee income,
Lall said, adding they would launch a mortgage finance product
soon.
IDFC Bank, which has 36 branches, will continue to expand
the branch network, but focus was more on providing banking
services using technology.
"We would much rather over-invest in technology and
under-invest in branches. Our belief is that customer behaviour
in India is changing so fast that it is now possible to build a
bank which is very branch light," Lall said.
($1 = 67.9828 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Susan Thomas)