FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
India's IDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 65 pct; bad loans ratio falls y/y
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:30 AM / a day ago

India's IDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 65 pct; bad loans ratio falls y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - India's IDFC Bank reported a 65 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.

Net profit rose to 4.38 billion rupees ($68.31 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30 from 2.65 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said. bit.ly/2v05nqx

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13 percent at end-June from 2.99 percent at March-end, but fell from 6.09 percent from June-end 2016. ($1 = 64.1200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.