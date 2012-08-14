MUMBAI, Aug 14 India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.09 million) via five-year staggered bonds at 9.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. The bonds have a redemption of 85 percent in the second year and 5 percent each for three years thereafter, the source said. ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)