MUMBAI, Aug 23 India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees via two-year bonds at 9.44 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Darashaw and Deutsche Bank are some of the arrangers to the deal, the sources said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)