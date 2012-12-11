MUMBAI Dec 11 India's IDFC Ltd is planning to raise 2.5 billion rupees ($45.86 million) via bonds at 8.97 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The firm will issue five year bonds with a put/call option at the end of second year, the source said.

Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.5150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)