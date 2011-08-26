MUMBAI Aug 26 India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co has filed documents to put in place a $1.5-billion offshore medium-term-notes programme (MTN) with the National Stock Exchange.

The financial services firm has been borrowing in the offshore loan market but has not tapped the overseas bonds market so far.

"This is an enabling provision. It doesn't mean that we are going to raise bonds from the offshore market soon," said a company official, who asked not to be identified.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)