BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's IDFC Ltd is set to launch a share sale to institutional investors on Wednesday to raise up to $140 million, two sources directly involved in the deal said.
The share sale is expected to be priced at an up to 6 percent discount to the stock's Wednesday closing price of 144.90 rupees, said the sources, who declined to be named as the deal is not yet public.
IDFC declined comment.
IDFC, an infrastructure lender, is one of the two companies that won licences this year to set up banks.
($1 = 60.9400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.