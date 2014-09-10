BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's IDFC Ltd on Wednesday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($164 million), according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.
It is selling up to 73 million shares at an indicative price of 137 rupees, the term sheet showed. The price is a 5.5 percent discount to the stock's Wednesday closing price of 144.90 rupees.
IDFC, an infrastructure lender and one of the two companies that won licences this year to set up banks, said in a separate regulatory filing on Wednesday that it had launched a share sale. It did not say how much it planned to raise.
Several Indian companies have launched share sales in the last few months, riding a surge in the stock market that is hovering near record highs.
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.