DUBAI Jan 13 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, a healthcare firm with operations in Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, has announced plans to list its shares on the London stock exchange.

The firm will float up to 45 percent of the company, should an up to 15 percent over-allotment option be exercised,in an initial public offering which is expected to complete in February, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank and EFG Hermes have been named as joint global coordinators for the offering. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich)