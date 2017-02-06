UPDATE 1-Sterling steadies after brief BoE boost
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds BMO forecast change, adds new quote, updates prices)
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Prior to joining Idinvest in November 2016, Wyniecki worked at Partech Ventures where he sourced and executed investments in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds BMO forecast change, adds new quote, updates prices)
* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon: