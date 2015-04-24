LONDON, April 24 British pharmaceutical company
Clinigen Group said it would become a leader in the
supply of unlicensed medicines to doctors and hospitals with the
acquisition of Idis for 225 million pounds ($340 million).
Idis, owned by private equity group CBPE Capital, provides
access to unlicensed drugs in oncology, haematology, immunology
and other areas in more than 100 countries, Clinigen said on
Friday.
The medicines are either approved in another market or are
already in clinical trials. Doctors can offer them to patients
if they think they are the most appropriate treatment.
"The unlicensed supply market is huge and it is highly
unregulated," said Clinigen Chief Executive Peter George.
"We want clinicians and hospital pharmacists to be able to
access medicine for their patients when required rather than
their patients frustratingly going through their own routes."
Shares in Clinigen rose 10 percent by 0750 GMT to 580 pence
as investors welcomed the deal, which is funded in part by a 135
million pound placing priced at 500 pence a share.
Numis analyst Charles Weston, who has a "buy" recommendation
on Clinigen, said deal propelled the company to global
leadership of the ethical unlicensed supply market worth about
$2.2 billion whilst balancing out its portfolio.
Idis was set up in 1987 by two pharmacists in Britain
looking for drugs that were not available in their home market.
Some medicines are not licensed because the manufacturer
decided that it was too expensive to carry out clinical trials
or, in the case of rare diseases, it was difficult to find
enough patients for the trials.
($1 = 0.6611 pounds)
