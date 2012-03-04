By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 3
dogs barked, bundled-up spectators cheered and snow fell
steadily as 66 mushers and their teams began the 40th Iditarod
Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday with a run through downtown
Anchorage.
Mushers said they welcomed the new snow, which added to
near-record accumulations that have blanketed Anchorage and
other parts of the roughly 1,000-mile (1,600 kilometers) trail
to Nome.
They predicted the abundant snow would make for a safer and
more competitive race, in an event that has grown from an
obscure contest many considered a one-time lark into a
world-famous, big-money sports extravaganza.
"The fast teams that have inexperienced drivers could be
slowed down (initially)," said defending champion John Baker,
who holds the race speed record of eight days, 18 hours and
46:39 minutes.
As Baker explained it, teams will have to avoid sprinting
out for the first few hundred miles and will wind up with rested
dogs that can run faster later in the race.
"Before, everybody went out so fast. They're so tired in
Skwentna ... that the race is over," he said, referring to a
checkpoint 123 miles (198 km) into the trail.
Baker, who sat in his truck and chatted before hooking up
his dogs for the start of the race, said there were numerous top
contenders this year. Along with six returning champions, there
were several young mushers who could have breakout runs this
year, he said.
Returning champions include four-time winners Lance Mackey,
Martin Buser and Jeff King, five-time champion Rick Swenson and
2004 winner Mitch Seavey, as well as Baker. Some younger mushers
who Baker said may be contenders include Aaron Burmeister of
Nome, Jake Berkowitz of Big Lake, and Mike Williams Jr. of
Akiak.
START ON FROZEN LAKE
The winner will take home $50,400 and a new truck, part of
an overall purse of at least $550,000.
But competition was not the focus of Saturday's event, an
11-mile untimed ceremonial run through Alaska's largest city.
Timed competition does not start until Sunday in Willow, a small
community about 80 miles (130 km) north where the restart is set
up on a frozen lake.
"Today is all about the fans and hanging out," said
four-time champion Mackey, who posed for photos with spectators
from as far away as Finland and autographed posters, magazines
and even one man's boxed breakfast.
"Without my fans and their support of this face, I'd have a
real job. Please! I don't want that to happen," he told a
laughing audience.
But Sunday's start of the timed competition will be more
serious, Mackey said later. "Tomorrow, all faces look the same
to me. It's tunnel vision. I got a job to do," he said.
Some first-time Iditarod racers made their preparations amid
a little less fan attention.
Race rookie Anjanette Steer of Sheep Mountain, Alaska, was
one of those quieter mushers at the Anchorage start line. She
was preparing to drive the family dog team instead of her
husband, Zack, who has run six times and finished as high as
third. "I want to be out there," she said. "It's my turn. "
Matt Failor, a first-time Iditarod competitor from
Mansfield, Ohio, said neither he nor his dogs knew what to
expect once they hit the trail.
"It's 17 rookies," he said, referring to himself and his 16
dogs. "They're never even seen Willow Lake."
(Editing By Cynthia Johnston and Philip Barbara)