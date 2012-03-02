By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 2 Sixty-six
mushers and their dogs will line up on Saturday for the launch
of the 40th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, an event that has
grown from an obscure contest many considered a one-time lark
into a world-famous, big-money sports extravaganza.
The human contestants, many of whom have made the Iditarod
their full-time career, have spent tens of thousands of dollars
each in preparations. And the 16 dogs hitched to each of the
high-tech sleds for the bulk of the race are the product of
generations of scientific breeding, training, nutrition and
veterinary care.
Corporate sponsors will display their logos prominently on
the uniforms of dog handlers, the mushers' decorated dog trucks
and banners hanging over the meticulously groomed snow trail
through Alaska's largest city.
News coverage of developments on the 1,100-mile (1,770 km)
trail will be followed around the world.
It's a far cry from the very first Iditarod in 1973, when 35
mushers and their dog teams competed.
One of them was Dan Seavey, a history teacher and
recreational dog musher from the Seward. When he and his dogs
reached the finish line in Nome that year, he declared that the
sparsely funded race was unlikely to be repeated many times.
"I made the bold and astute prediction that we'd be lucky if
it lasted five years," said Seavey, 74. "I don't suppose anybody
envisioned that there'd be a 40th race."
Seavey, who is running this year's contest, has become part
of Iditarod lore. His family in 2001 became the first to have
members of three generations competing. In 2004, Dan's son,
Mitch, won the race.
This year, the elder Seavey is sponsored by the Iditarod
Historic Trail Alliance. The nonprofit group and the U.S. Bureau
of Land Management are winding up a four-year celebration
marking the trail's use a century ago as a Gold Rush-era travel
route.
Back then, the trail from Nome to Seward on the Gulf of
Alaska coast was the equivalent of a superhighway, said Kevin
Keeler, the BLM's Iditarod National Historic Trail coordinator.
It was used by thousands of people each year traveling between
mines, villages and ports, he said.
Many drove dog sleds, some even rode bicycles, but most
hiked the trail, which was dotted with roadhouses, he said.
"You could basically walk 20 miles a day and have a roof
over your head and a meal, more or less, in your belly," he
said.
The trail's heyday as a Gold Rush-era route lasted only
about 15 years, ending when many mines were played out and the
airplane became the preferred mode of rural transportation. Now
the trail is most famous for the sled-dog race that bears its
name.
The race has evolved from its low-budget roots into a $2.5
million operation that doles out more than $550,000 in cash
prizes annually. Wooden sleds have been replaced by aerodynamic
plastic models. Formulated dog diets have replaced the fish and
beaver meat fed to the mushers' teams in the past. And compared
to the past, today's contestants move at blazing speed.
In the first years of the race, it took the top mushers and
their dogs nearly three weeks to reach Nome, and the trek was
sometimes likened to a 1,100-mile group camping trip. Last
year's champion, John Baker, ran the course in a record eight
days, 18 hours, 46 minutes and 39 seconds.
Even urban sprawl has altered the race.
Saturday's run through Anchorage is merely ceremonial, due
to a rule change made several years ago because of safety
concerns in the crowded, heavily trafficked city. Timed
competition starts Sunday in Willow, a village north of
Anchorage and well away from urban development and vehicle
congestion.
But, Seavey said, some things about the Iditarod never
change.
"It's basically the dogs and the person, the trail, the
weather and the distance," he said.
