JAKARTA Aug 10 The Jakarta stock exchange said on Wednesday it would delay extending trading hours for up to an hour until the second quarter of 2012 due to technical issues.

Ito Warsito, the bourse's CEO told Reuters the bourse first needs to finalise its reporting system, which is expected to happen by February next year.

"After that we can focus on pushing for longer trading, in the second quarter," Warsito said. "How long it will be extended depends on discussions with the finance ministry and capital market regulator."

The stock exchange was seeking approval this year to extend its trading hours in order to align itself with other Asian markets and has previously said that the extension could happen by the third-quarter this year. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Miral Fahmy)