JAKARTA Aug 10 The Jakarta stock exchange
said on Wednesday it would delay extending trading hours
for up to an hour until the second quarter of 2012 due to
technical issues.
Ito Warsito, the bourse's CEO told Reuters the bourse first
needs to finalise its reporting system, which is expected to
happen by February next year.
"After that we can focus on pushing for longer trading, in
the second quarter," Warsito said. "How long it will be extended
depends on discussions with the finance ministry and capital
market regulator."
The stock exchange was seeking approval this year to extend
its trading hours in order to align itself with other Asian
markets and has previously said that the extension could happen
by the third-quarter this year.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Miral Fahmy)