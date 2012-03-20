March 20 IDQ Holdings, Inc on Tuesday sold $220 million of senior ecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $210 million.

Jefferies & Company, Inc was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: IDQ HOLDINGS, INC. AMT $220 MLN COUPON 11.5 PCT MATURITY 4/1/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98 FIRST PAY 10/1/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 12.042 PCT SETTLEMENT 3/27/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS