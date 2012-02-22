(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
Feb 22 Nearly 12 million Americans were
victims of identity theft in 2011, an increase of 13 percent
over 2010, according to a report released on Wednesday by the
research firm Javelin Strategy & Research.
The rise in the use of smartphones and social media by
incautious consumers fueled the increase in identity fraud, and
2011 was a year of several big data breaches too, Javelin said.
With the rise in credit card monitoring and more
sophisticated policing by credit card companies, identity
thieves are increasingly targeting users of smartphones and
social media, where consumers have a tendency to be less
cautious, experts say.
"The message is not that people should let their guard
down," Javelin founder and President Jim Van Dyke said. "The
challenge that we have is that criminals often change faster
than everyday consumers or businesses."
The number of people whose information was accessed in a
data breach increased by 67 percent in 2011, largely due to some
very high-profile thefts, such as the attacks on Sony Corp's
PlayStation network in April.
Someone whose personal information is taken in a data breach
is 9.5 times more likely to become a victim of identity fraud,
Javelin found.
One heartening finding was that dollar losses by consumers
remained stable last year despite the increase in the number of
victims. Credit card issuers' policies on fraudulent
transactions -- a $50 limit on losses, which is often waived --
and quicker detection has limited out-of-pocket costs to
consumers, said Van Dyke.
For the past nine years, Javelin has been analyzing data and
survey information about identity fraud, usually defined as the
opening of new accounts in the name of a victim.
STILL VULNERABLE
For every advancement made on the protection side, consumers
remain vulnerable due to the resourcefulness of crooks.
"They're doing more and more crime in order to get the same
return," said Mike Urban, who analyzes fraud patterns for Fiserv
Inc, a consulting company that helps financial
institutions defend against crime and other risks. "It's pushing
the criminals to work even harder."
In 2011, some of the biggest data thefts ever recorded took
place. In the attacks on the PlayStation network, hackers
obtained the personal information of tens of millions of users
and the credit card numbers of some.
Also last year, hackers stole millions of names and email
addresses from Epsilon, the marketing division of Alliance Data
Systems Corp. That firm sends email marketing
information on behalf of major banks, retailers and hotels,
among others. Citigroup Inc also reported a large data
theft.
About 7 percent of all smartphone users fell victim to
identity fraud in 2011, according to Javelin. Smartphone users
were about a third more likely to become victims than non-users.
Javelin found 62 percent of smartphone users do not use password
protection for their home screens; this allows anyone who finds
or takes their phones to have access to the contents.
Fiserv's Urban said downloaded apps are often a problem,
too. The lure of a free game, particularly one not vetted
through a company-operated site such as Apple Inc's
iTunes, can result in users having programs that collect and
distribute their personal information.
Javelin also found that many social media users reveal too
much personal information, including their birth dates, where
they went to high school, their phone number and other
information used to verify identity.
"You don't leave your money lying on a table," said Urban.
"You don't want to leave your important information out there."
TIPS
Here are some tips from Javelin to avoid becoming an
identity fraud victim and mitigating losses:
- Password protect your home and mobile devices. Avoid
exposing personal information that can be used by someone else
for identity verification.
- Be careful about the apps you download. Only download
through a service that monitors the apps, such as iTunes.
- Share information carefully when you are on a public wifi
network.
- Monitor your credit cards by checking their use online or
reading the statements carefully. Quickly report to your credit
card issuer if you see any suspicious transactions.
- Take data breach notifications seriously. If your data has
been accessed, consider subscribing to a credit-monitoring
service, which is often is offered for free for a year by the
company that had been breached.
(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own. Editing by Linda Stern, Chelsea Emery and John
Wallace)