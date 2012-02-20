LONDON Feb 20 The European Union could
cope with an abrupt halt by Iran of its oil exports to the
region as buyers of Iranian oil are already adjusting to the
EU's forthcoming ban on Iranian shipments, an International
Energy Agency official said on Monday.
Iran said over the weekend it was cutting supplies to the UK
and France.
"We don't think this announcement will have a real impact on
the market because France and the UK have already stopped buying
crude from Iran," Didier Houssin, director of energy markets and
security of the International Energy Agency, told Reuters.
"If such a move were taken by Iran to immediately stop
exports, we don't think it would have a very significant impact
on the market. Because again the customers are already adjusting
to the new environment...Seoond, we are getting close to the end
of the winter period and the second quarter is typically when
European refiners go for maintenance."
The IEA is ready if needed to use its strategic oil
reserves, he said.
"We are monitoring the situation carefully as we usually
do... We stand ready to react if needed," he said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov)