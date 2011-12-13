LONDON Dec 13 Iran could lose almost a
quarter of its oil production capacity if tight global sanctions
are slapped on the country, the West's energy watchdog said on
Tuesday while questioning the efficiency of a possible embargo
imposed only by the European Union.
"A broader global embargo or wider-ranging restrictions on
dealings with Iran's Central Bank might lead to a more
significant rise in crude prices, but arguably might more
effectively limit Iranian revenues," the International Energy
Agency said in its monthly report.
It said EU-wide sanctions would force Mediterranean refiners
to face higher crude prices from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia,
putting them under further competitive pressure as Asian buyers
would obtain more Iranian oil at discounted prices.
Tighter sanctions may result in Iranian production capacity
declining by 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) to just under 3
million bpd by 2016, the IEA said.
The latest proposals by the West would strengthen U.S. and
EU sanctions already in place that target Iran's upstream oil
and gas sector by closing a loophole that will bar exports of
oil related equipment, drilling rigs or engineering services,
the IEA said.
