(Corrects final paragraph to 80 percent of ultra deep-water
from deep-water)
By Simon Falush
LONDON Oct 14 Nearly 3 percent of global oil
production is vulnerable to cuts if prices fall to $80 per
barrel, making some projects in Canada, Angola, Brazil and
Norway unprofitable, the International Energy Agency said.
The estimate was included in a monthly report in which the
IEA also cut its forecasts for oil demand and said prices may
drop further.
A tumble in the price from the year's high above $115 per
barrel to below $90 has focused investors and oil companies once
again on the breakeven level - the point at which net return on
a project turns positive.
"All told, roughly 2.6 million barrels per day of world
crude oil production comes from projects with a breakeven price
in excess of $80 per barrel," the report said on Tuesday.
This represents 2.8 percent of the 93.2 million bpd of
production in the third quarter of 2014.
Some Canadian production has among the highest breakeven
rates, the IEA said.
"Canadian synthetics (oil sands) projects have the highest
percentage of production of the types examined here (about 25
percent) that would fall into a negative net present value if
there were to be an extended period of prices below that level,"
the report said.
Projects with high breakeven rates are scattered around the
world, however.
"Places as diverse as onshore China, offshore shallow-water
Malaysia, Nigeria, conventional onshore U.S., shallow-water UK
and onshore conventional Russia have significant amounts of high
breakeven production," the report said.
It noted that some planned, high-cost projects had already
been cancelled.
In the United States, slightly more than 4 percent of shale
oil production requires a breakeven price of more than $80 per
barrel, the IEA said.
A large proportion of deepwater exploration operations have
high breakeven rates, the report noted, though the picture is
mixed.
"Some 8 percent of deepwater crude oil production is
adjudged to require a breakeven of $80 per barrel or higher ...
totalling some 1.05 million bpd or 1.1 percent of liquid
production," the report said.
"For ultra-deepwater alone (more than 1,500 metres), the
results are, perhaps surprisingly, that very little of current
output from those depths, less than 1 percent, requires such a
breakeven price."
More than 80 percent of ultra deep-water production is based
in Brazil and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and cost discipline for
these projects ensures they tend to have lower breakeven levels
than do many deepwater projects.
(editing by Jane Baird)