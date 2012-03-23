(Recasts to remove reference to Iran in headline and first
paragraph)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 23 The International Energy
Agency (IEA) said on Friday it did not believe there would be
any disruptions to global oil supply as Saudi Arabia and other
Gulf producers will bring more oil to the market.
Brent crude prices have risen 15 percent since the beginning
of the year to more than $123 a barrel amid concern that much of
Iran's 2.5 million barrels a day of exports will be lost to the
market because of European and U.S. sanctions, which are aimed
at punishing Iran for its nuclear programme.
Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said on Tuesday it was
ready to raise its output to 12.5 million barrels per day from
current levels just below almost 10 million.
"There is no fear of disruption of supplies and you know
Saudi Arabia is going to bring more oil to the market," Maria
van der Hoeven, the executive director of the agency that
advises developed nations, said while attending an Asia Gas
Partnership conference in New Delhi.
The IEA sees no need to release oil from the strategic
reserves as yet, Van den Hoeven said, adding that currently
there is "no serious disruption of supplies".
Crude prices may rise between 20 and 30 percent if Iranian
supplies are taken off the market, Christine Lagarde, managing
director of the International Monetary Fund, said this week.
In addition to the risk of the loss of Iranian exports,
adverse weather, unplanned outages at fields and unrest in
Syria, Yemen and Sudan have taken an estimated 1.1 million
barrels per day of oil production offline, according to Reuters
calculations.
World oil demand is expected to be around 89.9 million
barrels a day in 2012, according to the IEA.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Miral Fahmy)