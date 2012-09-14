BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
PARIS, Sept 14 Current oil prices risk pushing back the global economy into recession, the International Energy Agency's chief economist said after U.S. crude rose above $100 a barrel on Friday, its highest level in four months.
"I see the prices today, in this economic context, as unbearable for consumers," Fatih Birol told Reuters by telephone. "High prices together with other factors could push the global economy back into recession," he added.
The two most vulnerable regions to high oil prices are Europe and China, he said.
Birol declined to say whether the latest price rises could prompt the IEA to carry out an emergency release of oil stocks but said the agency was monitoring markets very closely.
SEOUL, Feb 17 For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's massive Samsung Group and scion of the country's wealthiest family, home is now a 6.56 square meter (71 square foot) detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon