* U.S. oil output continues to defy expectations
* U.S. stocks may soon test storage limits
* IEA raises 2015 demand growth forecast by 75,000 bpd
By Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 13 Oil prices might have
stabilised only temporarily because the global oil glut is
worsening and U.S. production shows no sign of slowing, the
International Energy Agency said on Friday.
The West's energy watchdog said the United States may soon
run out of spare capacity to store crude, which would put
additional downward pressure on prices.
That process would last at least until the second half of
2015, when growth in U.S. oil production is expected to start
abating.
Combined with an increase in global demand, the expected
U.S. production slowdown would give some support to oil prices
and respite to oil producers' group OPEC, the IEA said.
"On the face of it, the oil price appears to be stabilising.
What a precarious balance it is, however," the Paris-based IEA
said in its monthly report.
"Behind the façade of stability, the rebalancing triggered
by the price collapse has yet to run its course, and it might be
overly optimistic to expect it to proceed smoothly."
The IEA said steep drops in the U.S. rig count have been a
key driver of the recent price rebound, which saw Brent crude
rising to $60 per barrel after falling as low as $46 in January
from last year's peaks of $115.
"Yet U.S. supply so far shows precious little sign of
slowing down. Quite to the contrary, it continues to defy
expectations," the IEA said.
In February, non-OPEC production is estimated to have risen
by about 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) on a month-on-month basis
to 57.3 million bpd, led by higher output in North America.
Global supply rose by 1.3 million bpd year-on-year to an
estimated 94 million bpd in February, led by a 1.4-million-bpd
gain for non-OPEC producers.
U.S. crude inventories soared due to output growth and
plunging crude refinery throughput, with seasonal and unplanned
refinery outages, weak margins and high gasoline stock builds.
At last count, U.S. crude stocks stood at a record 468
million barrels, the IEA said.
"U.S. stocks may soon test storage capacity limits. That
would inevitably lead to renewed price weakness, which in turn
could trigger the supply cuts that have so far remained
elusive," the IEA said.
"While the U.S. supply response to lower prices might take
longer to kick in than expected, it might also prove more
abrupt," it said, adding that growth would abate in the second
half of 2015.
The IEA's conclusions will disappoint OPEC, which kept its
output steady at the group's last meeting in November to protect
market share and stifle U.S. oil output growth.
In the second quarter of 2015, when demand is at its weakest
due to global refinery maintenance, the need for OPEC crude will
be 28.5 million bpd, the IEA said - compared to the group's
current output of 30.22 million bpd in February.
TENTATIVE SIGNS OF RECOVERY
The IEA raised its demand forecast for the second half of
2015, which in turn led to a higher call on OPEC crude of 30.3
million bpd in the same period - closer to the group's real
production levels and the official target of 30 million bpd.
Having bottomed in the second quarter of 2014, global oil
demand growth has since steadily risen, with year-on-year gains
estimated at 1.0 million bpd for the first quarter of 2015, the
IEA said.
The forecast of demand growth for 2015 as a whole has been
raised by 75,000 bpd to 1.0 million bpd versus the last report
and versus the 680,000 bpd growth seen in 2014, bringing global
demand this year to an average of 93.5 million bpd.
"Tentative signs of a demand recovery have emerged with the
turn of the year, with a heavy emphasis reserved for the word
'tentative'," the IEA said.
In other bullish factors - beyond political instability in
certain producing countries such as Iraq and Libya - refined
product markets have proved unexpectedly strong, the IEA said.
"Not only have product prices lagged those of crude during
the selloff - as is common in a downturn - but they have raced
ahead of them in the rebound, keeping refining margins
remarkably firm, and supporting unexpectedly strong throughputs
in once-depressed refining centres such as Europe and OECD
Asia," the IEA said.
"Product demand has shown signs of life, with even European
demand emerging from a secular decline to show strong growth of
3.2 percent in December and 0.9 percent in January".
