LONDON, Aug 12 Big rises in oil production from
North America are helping to keep oil markets well supplied, the
West's energy watchdog said on Tuesday, suggesting oil prices
are unlikely to rise much soon despite armed conflicts near key
oil-producing areas.
Sunni insurgents have made sweeping gains across northern
Iraq in the last month, over-running several oilfields and
raising concerns about the security of oil supplies from the
south of the country.
Another important oil producer, Libya, has been in turmoil
for years and is pumping only around a third of the volume of
oil it produced under former dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
But the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that,
although the situation in several key oil producing countries
"remains more at risk than ever", oil supplies were ample, and
the Atlantic market was even reported to be facing a glut.
Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries rose 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a five-month
high of 30.44 million bpd in July, as higher production in Saudi
Arabia and Libya more than offset declines in Iraq, Iran and
Nigeria, it said.
Crude oil production in the United States has risen by more
than 3 million bpd since 2010 and the increase in high quality,
light, tight oil from shale formations shows no sign of
stopping.
The IEA, which advises major consuming nations on energy
policy, said North American oil supply growth was "relentless".
"Despite armed conflict in Libya, Iraq and Ukraine, the oil
market today looks better supplied than expected, with an oil
glut even reported in the Atlantic basin," the International
Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report.
"U.S. and EU sanctions on the Russian oil sector are not
providing oil markets with much support, either. The consensus
in the industry seems to be that neither set of sanctions will
have any tangible nearterm impact on supplies. Even for the
medium term, their impact appears questionable," the IEA said.
The oil market has fallen over the last month but remains
nervous about further supply shocks. Brent was trading
around $104 a barrel by 0830 GMT on Tuesday, down from a high
above $115 in June.
"While the situation across these key producer countries
remains more at risk than ever, so far the market appears
confident that OPEC can deliver the production increase needed
from it to meet rising demand expected in the second half of the
year," the IEA said.
The agency said slower global economic growth was keeping a
lid on world oil demand, and although oil consumption would rise
sharply towards the end of this year, it had trimmed its
forecast for 2015 global oil demand growth by 90,000 bpd to 1.32
million bpd.
