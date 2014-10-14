* Oil demand growth cut for 2014 and 2015-IEA
* Prices under pressure from surge in global supplies
* OPEC may no longer be willing to cut output
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and David Sheppard
LONDON, Oct 14 Demand for oil in 2015 will grow
far slower than previously forecast as global economies remain
weak, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday, and
prices may extend their sharp fall so long as OPEC shows no sign
of countering a supply surge.
The IEA said it cut its 2015 estimate for oil demand growth
by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its previous forecast and
now expects demand growth of 1.1 million bpd to 93.5 million. It
cut its 2014 estimate by 200,000 bpd to 0.7 million bpd.
It said demand would be supported by prices near four year
lows - oil is around $88 a barrel from above $115 in
June, a 25 percent drop resulting from a boom in U.S. shale oil
production, slow global growth and a strong dollar.
But it added that those low prices would remain under
pressure because of supply levels: Global oil supply rose by
almost 910,000 bpd in September to 93.8 million bpd, almost 2.8
million bpd higher than the previous year.
In a rare IEA comment on OPEC's strategy, its chief analyst
Antoine Halff said the producer group may no longer be willing
or able to adjust production as the market has been transformed
by the U.S. shale oil revolution.
Some OPEC members whose budgets depend on oil might prefer
to keep selling at lower prices than lose their part of the
market.
"We should not expect OPEC to necessarily play its
traditional role of swing producer," Halff told Reuters on
Tuesday, adding that other players with higher production costs
might cut instead, such as those extracting from deepwater or
oil sands.
PRICE SLIDE
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
on Nov. 27 to discuss output policies and whether to act to stem
the price slide.
Given that oil is currently in what analysts including JBC
Energy call the biggest bear market since 2009, it's likely to
be the most interesting meeting in a while - particularly if, as
several OPEC watchers suggest, its biggest exporter Saudi Arabia
is less willing to cut production than in the past.
The IEA said oil prices might not yet have dropped enough to
force OPEC cuts because an "analysis of light, tight oil supply
suggests that most of it remains profitable at $80 a barrel
Brent."
"Recent price drops appear both supply and demand driven,"
the West's energy watchdog said in its monthly report. "Further
oil price drops would likely be needed for supply to take a hit
- or for demand growth to get a lift."
STRONG SUPPLY, WEAK DEMAND
The IEA said that because of weaker global demand outlook it
had also cut its estimate for demand for OPEC crude by 200,000
bpd for 2015 to 29.3 million bpd - more than 1 million bpd below
current production levels.
OPEC crude oil output surged to a 13-month high in
September, led by recovery in Libya and higher Iraqi flows.
Production rose 415,000 bpd from August to 30.66 million bpd.
Crude supplies from top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia edged up
by 50,000 bpd in September to 9.73 million bpd. The IEA said
flows might ease in October due to slower seasonal demand for
domestic crude burn.
It also said that it expected non-OPEC supply growth to
average an impressive 1.3 million bpd in 2015.
"Total U.S. liquids production continues to exceed Russian
and Saudi Arabian oil supplies. We estimate that total U.S.
total liquids output will be above 12.0 million bpd next month
and will remain above that threshold through December 2015," it
said.
