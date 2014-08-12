LONDON Aug 12 Huge rises in oil production from
North America are keeping oil markets increasingly well
supplied, the West's energy watchdog said on Tuesday, suggesting
oil prices are unlikely to rise much soon despite conflicts near
key oil producing areas.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that although the
situation in several key oil producing countries "remains more
at risk than ever", supplies were ample and the Atlantic Basin
was even reported to be facing a glut.
Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries rose to a five-month high in July, as rises in
production from Saudi Arabia and Libya more than offset declines
in Iraq, Iran and Nigeria.
"Despite armed conflict in Libya, Iraq and Ukraine, the oil
market today looks better supplied than expected, with an oil
glut even reported in the Atlantic basin," the International
Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report.
"U.S. and EU sanctions on the Russian oil sector are not
providing oil markets with much support either. The consensus in
the industry seems to be that neither set of sanctions will have
any tangible nearterm impact on supplies. Even for the medium
term, their impact appears questionable," the IEA said.
The oil market has fallen over the last month but remains
nervous about further supply shocks. Brent was trading
just below $104 a barrel by 0750 GMT on Tuesday, down from a
high above $115 in June.
"While the situation across these key producer countries
remains more at risk than ever, so far the market appears
confident that OPEC can deliver the production increase needed
from it to meet rising demand expected in the second half of the
year," said the IEA, which advises major consuming nations on
energy policy.
(Editing by Jason Neely)