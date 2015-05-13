LONDON May 13 A global oil glut is building as key OPEC oil producers pump near record highs in an attempt to win market share, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

The West's energy watchdog said in its monthly report that although oil demand had begun to increase following a sharp fall in oil prices over the last year, oil production was continuing to rise, building stocks worldwide.

Signs were emerging that the global oil supply glut was shifting into the refined products markets, which could make a recent recovery in oil prices unsustainable.

"Despite tentatively bullish signals in the United States, and barring any unforeseen disruption elsewhere, the market's short-term fundamentals still look relatively loose," said the IEA, which advised industrialised nations on energy policy.

Oil prices have fallen dramatically from above $115 a barrel in June 2014 due to ample supply. The decline deepened after OPEC chose to defend market share rather than cut output.

By 0800 GMT on Wednesday, benchmark Brent crude was trading close to $67 a barrel. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson and Dmitri Zhdannikov)