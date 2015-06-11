LONDON, June 11 World oil demand will rise much
more than expected this year, the International Energy Agency
(IEA) said on Thursday, in the latest sign that the collapse in
oil prices is helping to boost fuel use.
The agency in its monthly report raised its forecast for
global oil demand growth in 2015 by 280,000 barrels per day
(bpd) to 1.40 million bpd, bringing demand this year to almost
94 million bpd.
"Recent oil market strength of course partly stems from
unexpectedly strong global oil demand growth," said the IEA,
which advises industrialised nations on energy policy.
Oil prices have staged a recovery this year after hitting a
near six-year low close to $45 in January. Prices collapsed from
$115 in June 2014 in a decline that deepened after OPEC refused
to prop up prices and chose instead to defend its market share.
By 0800 GMT on Thursday, benchmark Brent crude was
trading around $65.75 a barrel.
As well as resurgent demand, the IEA report also pointed to
strong supply. Production by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries rose to 31.33 million bpd in May, its
highest since August 2012, and is likely to remain above 31
million bpd in coming months, the IEA said.
And the IEA raised its forecast of supply growth from
non-OPEC producers this year by 195,000 bpd to 1 million bpd,
citing an upward revision to U.S. data and fewer summer
maintenance shutdowns in other regions.
"Lower oil prices and a drop in capital spending are taking
time to curb non-OPEC supply," the report said.
"Despite signs of a slowdown in non-OPEC supply, notably in
the U.S., global production growth remains exceptionally high."
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson and Alex Lawler)