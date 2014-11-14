LONDON Nov 14 The oil market has entered a new
era with lower Chinese economic growth and booming U.S. shale
output, making a return soon to high prices unlikely, the West's
energy watchdog said on Friday.
The International Energy Agency, which typically refrains
from predicting oil prices, said in its monthly report that
prices could fall further in 2015 after declining to their
lowest levels since 2010 below $80 per barrel.
"While there has been some speculation that the high cost of
unconventional oil production might set a new equilibrium for
Brent prices in the $80 to $90 range, supply/demand balances
suggest that the price rout has yet to run its course," the IEA
said.
Barring any new supply disruption, "downward price pressures
could build further in the first half of 2015", it said.
For 2015, the IEA left its forecast of global oil demand
growth unchanged at 1.13 million from a five-year annual low of
680,000 bpd in 2014, saying the macroeconomic backdrop was
expected to improve.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler; Editing by
Christopher Johnson)