UPDATE 1-Oil edges up as U.S. could be set to issue new Iran sanctions
* Oil prices to average mid-high $50 a barrel in first half -NAB
LONDON, June 14 Global oil supply and demand appear to be balancing in 2016, after a series of unplanned production outages, but the market is expected to return to a surplus in the first half of next year, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.
The agency said demand growth in 2017 is likely to be flat at around 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), which is where it now estimates growth will be this year.
"Again, on the planning assumption that OPEC oil production grows modestly in 2017, we expect to see global oil stocks build slightly in the first half of 2017 before falling slightly more in the second half of 2017. For the year as a whole, there will be a very small stock draw of 0.1 million bpd," the IEA said in its monthly report.
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.
TOKYO, Feb 3 Oil prices edged up on Friday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump could be poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, firing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.