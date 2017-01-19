LONDON Jan 19 World oil markets are slowly tightening as demand rises while investors wait to see if production cuts agreed by OPEC and other producers will be implemented as promised, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

In its monthly oil market report, the IEA said output cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 non-OPEC producers in November had "entered their probation period".

OPEC agreed in November to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 32.5 million bpd for the first six months of 2017, together with another 558,000 bpd in cuts from the likes of Russia, Oman and Mexico.

"It is far too soon to see what level of compliance has been achieved," said the IEA, which advises advanced industrial economies on energy policy. "The market awaits the outcome of the output deal."

Meanwhile demand for oil is rising.

The agency said stronger oil consumption had led it to raise its estimate of global oil demand growth over the last year by 110,000 bpd to 1.5 million bpd, well above the average rate of growth seen in this century of 1.2 million bpd.

Global oil demand growth hit a five-year peak of 1.8 million bpd in 2015.

The IEA said oil production in the United States and other countries outside OPEC were beginning to respond to higher prices since the announcement of the OPEC production cuts.

Benchmark Brent crude oil is now trading close to $55 a barrel, up from between $40 and $50 in November.

U.S. oil production was rebounding, led by shale, as exploration drilling increased and wells became more efficient, the IEA said.

"Not only is the rig count rising, but recent reports tell us that the productivity of shale activity has improved in leaps and bounds," it said.

The IEA said the oil market would continue to tighten, stabilising prices and depleting stocks, if OPEC and fellow oil producers were able to produce close to their promised limits. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Susan Fenton)