SINGAPORE Oct 26 Oil investment in 2016 is
likely to decline further after sliding this year by more than a
fifth, Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International
Energy Agency (IEA), said on Monday.
"If it comes true, this will be the first time in two
decades we will see oil investments declining for two
consecutive years and may be an indication for future oil
markets," he said at the Singapore International Energy Week.
There has already been a more than 20 percent decline in oil
investments in 2015, he said, adding that the bulk of the
decline in oil investments came from North America and Brazil.
