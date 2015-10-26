* Investments to drop for 2nd year in 2016
* May see 400,000 bpd U.S. light tight oil output cut in
2016
* No strong rebound in oil prices in short term - Birol
By Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 26
oil prices remaining low when formulating their energy policies,
as supplies could tighten from mid-2016 due to a drop in
investment and falling U.S. output, a senior industry official
said on Monday.
Global oil prices have more than halved since June
2014 on rising U.S. shale oil output and as members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided
to defend market share rather than cut production.
"It will be a great mistake to index our attention to oil
security to the oil price trajectory in the short term," Fatih
Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency
(IEA), said at the Singapore International Energy Week.
If prices continued at current levels, oil investment was
likely to decline again in 2016, mainly in high-cost regions,
after sliding this year by more than a fifth, said Birol, who
took over the top post at the Paris-based IEA in September.
"If it comes true, this will be the first time in two
decades we will see oil investments declining for two
consecutive years," he said. "One should think about medium and
long term implications of this lack of investments."
U.S. production of light tight oil production had peaked and
was expected to decline by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
2016, he added, tightening supplies further.
Birol said geopolitical risks in the Middle East that could
disrupt supplies remained, although a lifting of sanctions on
Iran could boost production by 400,000-600,000 barrels per day
(bpd) within a year.
Still, he added that oil supplies were ample until at least
mid-2016 and the IEA did not expect a strong price rebound in
the short term.
The IEA was set up in 1974 by oil-importing nations as a
counter to OPEC and is a leading forecaster for opaque energy
markets, although major energy consumers China and India are not
members.
On liquefied natural gas (LNG), Birol said supplies would be
ample as the market will expand to 500 billion cubic metres
around 2020 with new production in Australia and the United
States.
Most of the investment in renewables would be in emerging
economies led by China and India, a shift away from OECD
countries, Birol said.
"Renewables are now a mainstream fuel and will be
responsible for two-thirds of new power plants added in the next
five years," he said.
Asked about the possibility of China or India joining the
IEA, Birol said he hoped ministers from both countries would be
at a Nov. 17-18 ministerial meeting in Paris as special guests
"which will strengthen the ties we have with those countries."
