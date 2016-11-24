TOKYO Nov 24 Investment in new oil production
is likely to fall for a third year in 2017 as a global supply
glut persists, stoking volatility in crude markets, the head of
the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
"Our analysis shows we are entering a period of greater oil
price volatility (partly) as a result of three years in a row of
global oil investments in decline: in 2015, 2016 and most likely
2017," IEA director general Fatih Birol said at an energy
conference in Tokyo.
"This is the first time in the history of oil that
investments are declining three years in a row," he said, adding
that this would cause "difficulties" in global oil markets in a
few years.
Oil prices have risen to their highest in nearly a month, as
expectations grow among traders and investors that OPEC will
agree to cut production, but market watchers reckon a deal may
pack less punch than Saudi Arabia and its partners want.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
next week to try to finalise to output curbs.
U.S. shale oil producers will increase their output if oil
prices hit $60 a barrel, meaning OPEC will have to walk a fine
line if it curtails production to prop up prices, Birol said
last week. Brent crude stood around $49 a barrel on
Thursday.
He said that level would be enough for many U.S. shale
companies to restart stalled production, although it would take
around nine months for the new supply to reach the market.
