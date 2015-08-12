LONDON Aug 12 Iran could raise its oil output
by as much as 730,000 barrels per day (bpd) from current levels
fairly quickly after sanctions are removed, the International
Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
The West's energy watchdog estimated that Iranian oilfields,
which pumped around 2.87 million bpd in July, could increase
production to between 3.4 million and 3.6 million bpd within
months of sanctions being lifted.
"While significantly higher production is unlikely before
next year, oil held in floating storage - at the highest level
since sanctions were tightened in mid-2012 - could start to
reach international markets before then," the IEA said in a
monthly report.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has said Iran expects to
raise oil output by 500,000 bpd as soon as sanctions are lifted
and by a million bpd within months.
The report by the Paris-based IEA suggested any increase in
output would probably be more modest than Iranian estimates, and
said the Islamic Republic would require massive investment to
raise output capacity.
Iran has said it hopes to secure nearly $200 billion worth
of oil and gas projects with foreign partners by 2020.
Iran and six world powers agreed a deal in July aimed at
curbing Tehran's nuclear programme. However, sanctions will not
be lifted until Iran has complied with all the terms of the
pact, and the agreement has to be ratified by the U.S. Congress.
Sanctions are not expected to be removed before the end of
December and analysts say they may still be in place at the end
of the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Christopher Johnson
and Dale Hudson)