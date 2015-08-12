* Iran output may rise to 3.6 mln bpd in months - IEA
* Oil could be released from floating storage soon
(Adds detail, comment; paragraphs 5, 10-12)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON, Aug 12 Iran could raise its oil output
by as much as 730,000 barrels per day (bpd) from current levels
fairly quickly after sanctions are removed, the International
Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
The West's energy watchdog estimated that Iranian oilfields,
which pumped around 2.87 million bpd in July, could increase
production to between 3.4 million and 3.6 million bpd within
months of sanctions being lifted.
"While significantly higher production is unlikely before
next year, oil held in floating storage - at the highest level
since sanctions were tightened in mid-2012 - could start to
reach international markets before then," the IEA said in a
monthly report.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has said Iran expects to
raise oil output by 500,000 bpd as soon as sanctions are lifted
and by a million bpd within months.
Iran's July production figures were 50,000 bpd higher than
in June, the IEA said.
The report by the Paris-based IEA suggested any increase in
output would probably be more modest than Iranian estimates, and
said the Islamic Republic would require massive investment to
raise output capacity.
Iran has said it hopes to secure nearly $200 billion worth
of oil and gas projects with foreign partners by 2020.
Iran and six world powers agreed a deal in July to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme, but sanctions imposed in 2012 will
not be lifted until Iran has complied with all the terms of the
pact, and the agreement has to be ratified by the U.S. Congress.
This is not expected before the end of December and analysts
say they may still be in place at the end of the first quarter
of 2016.
"My sense is that really long-term contracts still won't be
in place until maybe mid-2016," Richard Nephew of the Center on
Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, New York, told
Reuters Global Oil Forum.
Iran's economy contracted 6.6 percent in 2012 and 1.9
percent in 2013, after new rounds of economic sanctions were
imposed, according to World Bank data.
The World Bank expects Iran's economy to grow 5 percent in
2016 after a 3 percent increase this year.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Christopher Johnson
and Dale Hudson)