HOUSTON Aug 17 The head of the International Energy Agency said on Friday that oil markets were currently well supplied and there was no reason for governments to release oil from strategic reserves.

"There is no reason for a release," said Maria van der Hoeven, executive director for the Paris-based IEA, the West's energy adviser responsible for coordinating reserves.

The White House is "dusting off old plans" for a potential release of oil reserves to help damp rising crude prices, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Van der Hoeven said the IEA had not been in contact with the Obama administration over a potential release of emergency reserves.