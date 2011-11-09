* West's watchdog IEA says oil could spike to $150/barrel
By Emma Farge and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Nov 9 Oil prices could hit economically
damaging record highs if unrest in Africa and the Gulf cuts
investment in output, the West's energy watchdog warned oil
producers, which said the real problem was likely defaults among
euro zone members and banks.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises major
oil-consuming countries on energy policies, said on Wednesday
oil prices could spike by a third to above their all-time high
of $147 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) said the main risks were of price falls.
Relations between OPEC and the IEA hit lows earlier this
year when OPEC failed to agree on an increase in oil output and
the IEA released its stockpiles to compensate for the loss of
Libyan oil and to help support flagging economic recovery.
OPEC has already signalled it sees no need to release any
extra oil to the markets when it meets in December but will
probably face increased pressure from consumers as the IEA
insists that current prices are damaging the economy.
"In 2011, $102 is the average price through to today which
means the global economic recovery is at risk. We are in the
danger zone for the global economy at current levels," IEA
economist Fatih Birol told a news conference.
"There is a possibility that production growth from the
(Middle East and North Africa, MENA) region may not be what the
consumers would like to see. This would be a pity for the global
economy, a pity for the oil sector and a pity for those
governments."
Birol's comment followed the release of the IEA's annual
World Energy Outlook, which said that if investment in the MENA
region runs one-third lower than the $100 billion per year
required between 2011-2015, consumers could face a near-term
rise in the oil price to $150 per barrel.
Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was down $1.54 cents at
$113.56 a barrel by 1150 GMT on Wednesday, pressured by European
debt worries, after reaching its highest close since Sept. 15 on
Tuesday.
EURO DEFAULTS AND EURO UNREST
OPEC, which produces every third barrel in the world and has
faced unprecedented unrest across its members this year, said in
its monthly report on Wednesday it was not overly concerned by
underinvestment by its member countries in light of current oil
prices and large increases in public spending.
"It is expected that economic growth in 2012 in the MENA
region will be stronger than in 2011, mainly due to the massive
infrastructure and industrial development in Saudi Arabia, and
robust growth in Iraq," it said.
"The economic expansion of the region might also be affected
by the rebound of Libya and other North African economies
affected by unrest in 2010," it said, devoting much more space
in the 75-page report to Europe's debt crisis.
It said that while China's growth was still strong and the
United States was seeing a slight improvement in its economy,
the situation in Europe was deeply worrying even though the
continent was not a major factor in oil demand growth.
"Worries about its (Europe's) sovereign debt situation and
the possibility of defaults by some of its member states - which
could bring down major European banks and push the euro-zone
into unchartered territories - are the main concerns that have
driven markets over the recent weeks".
"In light of the most recent developments of an almost
default by Greece, it is almost unavoidable to not provide a
bigger answer to calm nervous markets, which have pushed up the
risk-premium of Italian sovereign bonds to almost unbearable
levels of around 7 percent," OPEC said.
OPEC said European unemployment had been at very high levels
for about two years and this was not only depressing consumption
but also increasing social tensions in some euro-zone
economies.
"European economic growth forecasts for 2011 and 2012 are
now reduced, which undoubtedly will affect the global economy
through euro zone trade and financial relationships with other
parts of the world," OPEC said.
