Oil firms as OPEC floats extended output cut; markets still bloated
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Oil prices edged up on Friday, lifted by a report that producer club OPEC could extend an output cut aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.
PARIS Aug 24 The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees no physicial disruption in oil supplies that would warrant a release of strategic oil reserves, but remains prepared to act, the head of the Paris-based organisation said on Friday.
"The IEA, as always, is actively monitoring oil markets, remains in close communication with its Member countries, and is prepared to act as necessary in response to a physical disruption," Maria van der Hoewen said in a statement late on Friday.
"However, as I said as recently as last week, at this time the conditions that would warrant such a response by the IEA are not present," she added in an e-mailed statement.
The comment from the head of the West's energy adviser comes after a source and a trade journal said world oil consumers were poised to tap into the emergency oil inventories as soon as early September and that the IEA had dropped its resistance to a U.S.-led plan. (Reporting by Michel Rose)
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.