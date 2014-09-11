By Libby George
LONDON, Sept 11 North America's shale oil boom
has started to squeeze Saudi Arabian oil out of the U.S. market
in the same way it did with West African crude, the West's
energy agency said on Thursday.
The International Energy Agency also predicted a flood of
U.S. gasoline exports to world market.
"In recent years, surging light tight oil production has
backed out U.S. imports of West African crude, which are now
moving to Asia," the IEA said in a monthly report.
"Saudi exports seem to be showing the beginning of a similar
shift," it said, estimating that Saudi exports have likely run
below 7 million barrels per day for the last four months, their
lowest level since September 2011.
"Exports to the U.S. led the drop amid rising Saudi domestic
demand for crude burn and refinery runs," the IEA said. Saudi
Arabia was pricing oil out of the U.S. markets by keeping
official selling prices high while adjusting them down for Asia,
it added.
The North American supply boom has not only cut crude
imports into the United States but also turned it into a net
products exporter - in sharp contrast with previous decades when
it was the largest importer in the world.
"In coming years... U.S. light distillate exports will reach
increasingly far-flung markets," said the IEA, which estimates
that Canada and the United States could have a surplus of
naphtha and gasoline of around 1.3 million barrels per day by
2019.
Planned expansion at Valero and Marathon
refineries to process more of the light tight oil extracted from
U.S. fields will add to the glut, the IEA said.
Most of Europe's refineries were designed to produce
gasoline for American drivers.
