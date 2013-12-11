* Natural gas liquids, biofuels to displace refined products
* New refineries in China will start to have effect in 2014
* Heating oil shortage possible due to lower stockpiles
LONDON, Dec 11 An increase in new oil refining
capacity and a rise in production of fuel not processed at
refineries will lead to more plant closures in 2014, the
International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly report.
Crude distillation capacity will increase by a net 1.1
million barrels per day (bpd) in 2013 and a further 1.2 million
bpd in 2014, IEA forecast in its December Oil Market Report.
Refineries in Europe, in particular, have been hit hard by
competition from plants in the United States and Asia, and
although there were relatively few closures in 2013 compared
with the previous year, 2014 looks to be challenging.
"While on the face of it, refinery capacity additions look
in line with projected demand growth over 2013 and 2014, in
practice an increasing share of demand is being met by supplies
bypassing the refining system," the report said.
"As such, 2013 has seen simple margins plummet, and another
round of refinery consolidation looks to be in the cards."
Much of the increased demand will be met by natural gas and
biofuel, which typically does not go through the oil refining
system, the IEA said.
"In 2014, natural gas liquids (for the most part not
processed at refineries) will grow by 550,000 bpd," the report
said.
"Biofuels will add another 60,000 bpd after expanding
120,000 bpd in 2013. Add in processing gains, and only 45
percent of projected demand will be sourced from refinery
fuels."
WINTER SHORTAGE
The agency said a raft of new refineries being built in
China in 2013 would be completed towards the end of the year,
and so the impact would be felt in 2014.
The IEA cut its forecast for global refinery crude runs by
330,000 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2013 due to exceptionally
low European throughputs and weaker-than-expected runs in
non-OECD Asia and Latin America.
Refinery runs are likely to bounce in 2014, it said, jumping
by 1.2 million bpd in the first quarter compared with the same
period in 2013.
The IEA also warned that OECD countries this winter could
face a shortage in heating oil supplies as middle distillates
stocks are considerably lower than in recent years.
"In the event of prolonged cold weather and an associated
surge in heating fuel demand, these inventories could be
depleted rapidly," the IEA said.
In North America, "regional inventories appear tight
covering 28.6 days of forward demand, 0.6 days less than 2012
and a significant 4.3 days below the five-year average," the
report said.
In Europe, although inventories appear tight, high consumer
stocks in Germany, the region's largest heating market, will
provide a buffer for any large draws in the event of prolonged
cold weather, the IEA said.
In Asia, middle distillates stocks lag the five-year
average, covering 22.7 days of forward demand.
