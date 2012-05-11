LONDON May 11 Argentina's planned takeover of
Spanish oil group Repsol's YPF unit could scare away
international firms from investing in the South American
country, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.
"The government takeover clouds the investment climate for
international companies that might otherwise have been attracted
to unconventional resources in the Vaca Muerta and other plays,"
the agency said in its monthly oil market report.
The Vaca Muerta formation is one of the world's largest
reserves of shale oil and gas recently discovered in Argentina
and its development is expected to be hurt by the
nationalisation of the YPF by the Buenos Aires government.
[ID:nL6E8FH3H5
The IEA, which advises 28 industrialised nations on energy
policy, also said the takeover could deepen Argentina's oil
products import needs in the short and medium term.
Argentina imported fuel worth $9.4 billion last year as its
local crude and product production fell, according to the IEA.
"The decision to expropriate Repsol's share, rather than
taking control of the share through the open market, is bound to
negatively influence foreign investors' decisions in Argentina,"
the IEA said. "Looking forward, Argentina will need continued
investment and an improved regulatory framework to turn
resources into reserves."
The Vaca Muerta formation, in which YPF holds a 40 percent
stake, contains around 21.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent of
hydrocarbon prospective resources, according to independent
estimates by energy consultants Ryder Scott.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)